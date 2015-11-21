Islam: A Christian heresy, straight out of Hell

|Dante and Virgil meet Mohammed in Hell
Mohammad was a pedophile who received his false religion directly from Satan, as you will hear in this powerful sermon, delivered from a priest in good standing. Unfortunately, not many people, whether they be Christian or Muslim, know this anymore.
It doesn't matter how many ridiculous ecumenical events our bishops and priests attend bearing no good fruit and no converts. It doesn't matter how many times our modern popes offend God by entering mosques. It will never take away this undeniable fact: Islam is from Hell, and all who refuse to adhere to its evil are targets of its wrath.
Click here now to listen to the sermon. Then tell everyone you know.