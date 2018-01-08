Archbishop Sample to offer TLM at basilica shrine in D.C.

A few months ago we shared the news on a pontifical High Mass to be celebrated on 28 April 2018 in the upper church at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. We are pleased to now be able to make public the celebrant, His Excellency Alexander Sample, the archbishop of Portland, Oregon.
The sponsors of the Mass have issued a news release with detailed information here.
On a sadder note, please offer prayers for the repose of the soul of Archbishop Sample's mother, Joyce, who passed away on 31 December at the age of 89. Her funeral was today. Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace.
