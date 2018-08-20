Novena of Reparation in Pennsylvania

Our friends in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, 20 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, sent us this impressive endeavor from the geographical heart of the current horrible news stories.
Please share with friends and family in and around western Pennsylvania.
***
Traditional Latin Mass
Novena of Reparation
For the Heinous Sins Detailed in the
Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report
Saint Titus Church
952 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa PA 15001
Nine Consecutive Fridays at 7 PM:
A different priest celebrant each week.
August 31st, 7 PM
Votive Mass of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord
September 7th, 7 PM
First Friday, Votive Mass of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
September 14th, 7 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross
September 21st, 7 PM
Feast of St. Matthew, Apostle & Evangelist
September 28th, 7 PM
Votive Mass of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord
October 5th, 7 PM
First Friday, Votive Mass of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
October 12th, 7 PM
Votive Mass of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord
October 19th, 7 PM
Votive Mass of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord
October 26th, 7 PM
Votive Mass of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord
Intentions:
In Reparation for the Heinous Sins Detailed in the Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report;
For the Spiritual & Physical Well-being of the Victims; and
For God’s Justice.
Holy Rosary & Confessions begin 30 minutes prior to Mass.
Litany of the Precious Blood or Sacred Heart after Mass.
|The Last Judgement
Hans Memling 1467–1471
Sponsored by:
Knights of Columbus Woodlawn Council 2161
Traditional Latin Mass Guild