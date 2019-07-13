Ars Celebrandi, World's largest Traditional Liturgy conference, starts in Poland (with pictures)

The “Ars Celebrandi” liturgical workshops have started at the Marian shrine in Licheń, Poland
The “Ars Celebrandi” liturgical workshops started yesterday, on 11 July, at the Marian shrine in Licheń, Poland, with a solemn votive Mass and a procession with the litany of the saints for the intention of the workshops. This is the sixth edition of the world’s largest workshops of the traditional Roman Catholic liturgy.
Around two hundred people from Poland and several other countries (including former Soviet countries, Germany, Sweden, Austria, etc.) are staying in Licheń for a whole week, from 11 until 18 July, to learn all the skills needed for Mass celebrations in the extraordinary form of the Roman rite, as well as other sacraments, the basics of the Paschal Triduum or the liturgical calendar, and the rules for organizing liturgical ceremonies. We have a record number – more than 50 – of priests, seminarians and religious brothers this year (not only diocesan clergy, but also representatives of Piarists, Pallotines, Dominicans, Cistercians, Priests of the Sacred Heart, Divine Word Missionaries, etc.)
“Ars Celebrandi” features workshops of varying levels for priests and altar servers, a Gregorian chant workshop for liturgical singers (separately for men and women), as well as an old Polish devotional singing workshop. In response to demands of some foreign participants, one of the altar servers’ workshops is held in English. In addition to practical teaching, some lectures are provided (e.g. on Dom Prosper Gueranger’s views on the Liturgical Movement or the liturgy in the Papal Chapel in the old days). Several Masses (solemn, sung or recited) will be celebrated and canonical hours will be held on an everyday basis. It is during these liturgies that the participants use their newly acquired skills.
The organizers strive to combine liturgical skills with spiritual development and the deepening of faith. Therefore, retreat sermons on obedience to the will of God are preached. All Masses and other services are open to the faithful, who are welcome to participate.
In addition to everyday learning, the “Ars Celebrandi” workshops also include some special celebrations. On 16 July a solemn Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Dr. Gerald Goesche ISPN, superior of the Institute of St. Filip Neri in Berlin; and on 15 July a solemn Mass in the Dominican rite will be celebrated before the miraculous image of Our Lady in the Basilica of Licheń. It will be the first such event in the history of the Licheń Shrine.
The organizer of the “Ars Celebrandi” liturgical workshops is the Una Voce Polonia Association – a member of the International Federation Una Voce, which is the official representation of secular Catholics attached to the extraordinary form of the Roman rite. The Right Reverend Dr. Wiesław Mering, ordinary of the Włocławek diocese, became the honorary patron of the event, while the Rorate Caeli blog is our international media partner.