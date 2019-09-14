Aldo Maria Valli: For Future Reference -- The Church and Freemasonry in Our Days

On The Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, 2019
The following are some quotations suggested by a dear friend, which I would like to share with you today, on the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. United in prayer.
***
'They are the principles written in our Constitution and which – in my many public interventions – I have often referred to, summarizing them with the formula “new humanism”. '
Giuseppe Conte, Italian House of Parliament, September 9th 2019.
'We need a global educational pact which teaches universal solidarity towards a “new humanism...”'
Pope Francis, video-message for the launching of the Educational Pact, September 12, 2019.
‘The Freemasonry of the Italian Grand Orient, proposes the drafting of a project towards a “new humanism” for the renaissance of values, the only way to reach the civilizing of the person, built upon the cultural foundations of equality, liberty, fraternity and tolerance...
Gustavo Raffi, Grand Master of the Grand Orient of Italy, Rimini, April 15, 2017
‘Watch vigilantly lest the enemy come into the field of the Lord and sow cockle among the wheat;[...] do not let a certain "dangerious humanism" lead [souls]astray,nor let there be introduced a false doctrine destroying the notion of the Catholic faith.'
Pius XII, Encyclical, Mediator Dei, (203)November 20, 1947
'One time I was preaching at the spiritual exercises of the Bishops and among them there was a Cardinal. Between one meditation and another, we would take a walk and he spoke to me about his Presbyterium and of the many problems that his priests gave him.
At a certain point I said: “Eminence, I can listen to you and say something, but will you allow me a rather audacious comment?” He looked at me and said “Go ahead.” “I have the impression that in the Church today, Freemasonry is very much in command. The spirituality of the Church in my view seems to be that of the French Enlightenment: the goddess of Reason is dominant followed immediately by the god of Power and the promotion of things human.” He took some time to answer. I was there, unwavering, waiting. Finally he said: “I also have the same impression.” '
Father Divo Barsotti, I cristiani vogliano essere cristiani, (Christians want to be Christians) San Paolo, pag. 252
Aldo Maria Valli
Translation: Contributor Francesca Romana