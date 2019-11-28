Vatican Publishing House releases Ordo for the Traditional Missal - 2020

The Ordo divini offici recitandi sacrique peragendi for the year 2020 (Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite), prepared by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has been published by the Libreria Editrice Vaticana.
This Ordo, composed entirely in Latin, includes, as all documents of this type, the indication of the Divine Office to be chanted or recited and of the Mass to be celebrated on each day of the year.
This Ordo starts on the First Sunday of Advent 2019.* The calendar of the feasts of the Temporal and of the Sanctoral rigorously follows the one in use in 1962.
