Events: Third Annual Lepanto Conference, New York City, February 15, with Cardinal Zen

This is major news indeed!
The third annual Lepanto Conference will take place in New York City on Saturday, February 15, 2020, beginning with a Pontifical Mass in the traditional rite at the great Dominican church of St Vincent Ferrer (869 Lexington Avenue).
The Mass will be celebrated by His Eminence Joseph Cardinal Zen, Bishop Emeritus of Hong Kong, beginning at 11 a.m., and followed by followed by lectures and a procession. Lectures will be given by Cardinal Zen, Dr. Michael P. Foley, and Rev. George Rutler. Confessions will be heard at the Church of St Vincent Ferrer beginning at 10:00 AM.
Last year’s conference was a massive success, boasting 700+ in attendance. For more information, see the event's Facebook page.
By Peter Kwasniewski at 1/12/2020 02:45:00 AM
