Italy and the Coronavirus outbreak: The Mayor of Venice consecrates Venice and the Veneto territories to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

An exemplary witness to the faith - when the civil authorities set an example….
Yesterday the Mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, wearing his three-colored sash of office, visited the Basilica of La Madonna della Salute in Venice – and – along with other prayers , invoking the protection of the Blessed Virgin– consecrated Venice and the entire Veneto region to the Immaculate Heart of Mary with this: “we consecrate the city of Venice and our Veneto lands to Your Immaculate Heart.”
In the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I Trust
Look to the Star
Call upon Mary!
Look to the Star
Call upon Mary!
In danger, in difficulty
or in doubt,
think of Mary,
call upon Mary,
Keep her name on your lips,
Never let it pass out of your heart.
or in doubt,
think of Mary,
call upon Mary,
Keep her name on your lips,
Never let it pass out of your heart.
Following in her footsteps,
you will not go astray:
praying to her,
you will not
fall into despair:
thinking of her you will not err.
you will not go astray:
praying to her,
you will not
fall into despair:
thinking of her you will not err.
While she keeps hold of your hand,
you will not fall …
you will not grow weary …
you will have no fear …
Enjoying her protection,
you will reach the goal.
you will not fall …
you will not grow weary …
you will have no fear …
Enjoying her protection,
you will reach the goal.
(Saint Bernard)
H/T Chiesa e Post Concilio Blogspot