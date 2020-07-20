Washington, DC, pontifical high Mass postponed

In November of last year we announced details for a pontifical High Mass that was to be celebrated next month at the basilica shrine in Washington, D.C. Alas, things have changed a bit in the world since then.
The Mass, sponsored by the Paulus Institute for the Propagation of Sacred Liturgy, will be postponed. Instead of 22 August 2020, the pontifical Mass to be offered by Archbishop Thomas Gullickson will be celebrated on 14 August 2021, in the upper church of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Although the basilica shrine, the largest church in North America, holds several thousand people, current coronavirus restrictions in place by the mayor of Washington limit occupancy to 100 people, making any major liturgical planning a great challenge this year.