Dom Antoine Forgeot, OSB -- Abbot Emeritus of Our Lady of Fontgombault -- Rest in peace

Notice of the Abbey of Notre-Dame de Fontgombault, France:
The Father Abbot Dom Antoine Forgeot was called to God in the early hours of the afternoon today, August 15, 2020, 65th anniversary of his monastic profession.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 19, at 11 AM.
We thank you for uniting with us in prayer to his intention.
Dom Antoine Forgeot was an essential man in the liturgical history of Fontgombault (along with his predecessor), a history of, with great difficulty, keeping liturgical Tradition and the best liturgical traditions of the Solesmes congregation founded by Dom Prosper Guéranger.
Requiescat in pace
