Don Pietro Leone: The COVID 19 Vaccination Debate: Chains of Evil

Today, Rorate would have been posting the next installment of the series from the book “The Council and the Eclipse of God” had Don Pietro not sent us his contribution to the ongoing debate on the CoronaVirus vaccination. It’s not too short and not too long and as usual beautifully written from the perspective of moral theology. Don Pietro’s love for God, Souls and Truth are paramount, as is evident in this article, a 'must read' for those seeking guidance in this important matter of the Covid 19 vaccines. Devastating is his list of the 10 evils behind the production of these vaccines.
Next
week we will continue with Part VII of his book on the Second Vatican Council.
*****
Chains of Evil
The question of the vaccination against
the ‘Corona Virus’ by foetal ‘cell-lines’ concerns the legitimacy of
participation in moral evil. In the following we shall present:
I.
the three relevant
moral features to the practice;
II.
an observation about
the Magisterium; and
III.
a closer analysis at
the evil involved.
I The three relevant moral features to the practice are:
a) The
nature of the evil;
b) The
closeness of participation in the evil;
c) The
possible justification for such participation.
a) The Nature of the Evil
The evil that is typically envisaged by
those who would wish to legitimise the vaccination, is the evil of abortion.
The abortion is sometimes considered to be:
i)
solely of a spontaneous nature (i.e. a
miscarriage);
ii)
of a restricted number, perhaps comprising
only one;
iii)
the only evil involved.
We shall look at each claim in turn.
i)
The
Possibility of using a Miscarriage for
Vaccines
Such a possibility is non-existent for,
as Dr. Gonzalo Herranz, Professor of Hystology and General Embryology at the
University of Navarre, in Spain, explains: to obtain embryo cells for culture
it is necessary to proceed by ‘dissecting
it [the embryo] while still alive’ 1.
ii)
The
Possibility that the Abortions are Few in Number
As to the number of the original
abortions, we reply that they should be rather estimated in their hundreds or
thousands [2].
We refer in particular to the ‘HEK 293-line’ 3. A
number of other lines have also been shown to involve multiple abortions 4.
iii)
That
the Only Evil behind Vaccination is the Abortion
This is untrue. The full evil involved
may be described as follows: before being murdered, the child is extracted from
the womb, not baptised, operated on alive without anaesthetics, parts of his
body stolen, worked on, and trafficked for financial profit, and the rest of
his body disposed of like common refuse. Here there is not one grave evil, but
ten:
1.
Extraction of a child
from the womb before birth;
2.
Denial of baptism, so
debarring him or her from Heaven;
3.
Torture;
4.
Theft of body parts;
5.
Murder of the child;
6.
Disposal of the rest of
the body;
7.
Manipulation of body
parts;
8.
Marketing of body
parts;
9.
Desecration of the
child in instances (iv), (v), (vi), (vii) and (viii);
10.
Violation of the
child’s rights in all instances.
b) The Closeness of Participation in the Evil
Because it is claimed that the abortion
is the only evil in issue and that this evil existed in the past, probably,
indeed, in the distant past, it is argued that the participation 5 can only be remote and passive. We note that the term ‘remote’ in moral
theology possesses a moral sense, signifying the lack of direct moral
involvement in the evil concerned.
We reply that the co-operation is not
remote and passive, but proximate and active, for the evil in question in fact
consists not in one single past event,
but in the proximate and active participation in a process which extends from the original abortion to the very act of
injection itself. This process is not simply a concatenation of discrete and
isolated events, but a continuous, unbroken chain extending from the extraction
of the child from the mother’s womb and culminating in the vaccination, as the
last link of the chain. We call this chain a ‘chain of evil’ corresponding to
the ‘cell-line’, in virtue of the moral value that supervenes upon the physical
continuum.
This chain is a real entity, consisting,
in scholastic terms, of both a material
and a formal element: the former
being the part of the child’s body, and the latter being the intention of the
abortionist and / or scientist who procured and developed it for medical and
mercantile ends. Furthermore, the continuity of the chain and the magnitude of
the evil that it bears, renders it capable of sustaining a demonic charge over
time.
Even if no part of the child’s body is
any longer present in the final vaccine, as in the case of some types of
product, the intentional element that we have mentioned above will still exist,
and thereby still forms a chain over time, albeit of a purely spiritual nature.
As for the claim that the abortion in
issue probably occurred in the distant past, in which case the co-operation
would be even more remote (at least on the temporal level), we note that
abortions accompanied by all the evils enumerated above are being carried out
in the present, as the document ‘The Voice of Women...’ relates 6. It points
out that cell-lines have an ‘expiry date’ and that manufacturers ‘have a strong
incentive to create new ones’; it records that
abortionists have ‘admitted to amending surgical procedures so as to ensure
that some body parts are left intact and usable by researchers’.
c) The Justification for the Participation in
the Evil
Because those that advocate vaccination
hold that there is no evil to it, they do not hold that it requires moral
justification, and state that its possible effects on the person vaccinated is
purely ‘a matter of science.’ But if, as we have argued, there is evil in it,
then it does require a moral justification, or justa causa, and such a justification needs moreover to be
proportionate to the evil in question.
The justification typically given for
vaccination is the preservation of the health of the person vaccinated, or of
those with whom he or she will come into contact. This justification is,
however, without substance.
As to the argument concerning the health
of the person vaccinated: Dr Michael Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief
Science Officer for ‘Pfizer’, warns in a recent address to ‘American Frontline
Doctors’: ‘Please warn every person not to go near top up vaccines. There is
absolutely no need to use them... If someone wished to harm or kill a
significant proportion of the world’s population over the next few years, the
systems being put in place right now will enable it. It’s my considered view
that it is entirely possible that this will be used for massive-scale
depopulation’ 7.
Indeed there is already much evidence of
the negative effects of the vaccination. A recent letter sent to the British
Medical Journal by a London based Consultant, Dr Polyakova states: ‘The levels
of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick
and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health
service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks,
and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they
went to get vaccinated together’ 8.
As to the argument concerning the health
of those with whom the person vaccinated will come into contact: it has not
been scientifically established that injection prevents a person from carrying
the virus. The Chief Scientist of the ‘WHO’, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, opines:
‘At the moment I don’t believe we have any evidence of any of the vaccines to
be confident that it’s going to prevent people from actually getting the
infection and therefore being able to pass it on' 9.
Even if positive effects of the vaccine
have been claimed by the media, we have seen that negative effects are
undeniable, and we may say at the very least that its effects have not yet been
established with scientific certainty. We conclude that vaccination cannot be
justified on health grounds.
Conclusion
to Critique
Our critique of vaccination for the
current global virus has shown the invalidity of the three assumptions on which
it rests:
-
that the only relevant
evil is abortion;
-
that the participation
in the evil in question is remote and passive;
-
that vaccination may be
justified for health reasons.
We conclude that vaccination cannot be
justified morally. Whether it can be excused is another matter. The Church
desires heroism of us, but will not condemn us if we fail to practise it. She
teaches that moral responsibility in general can be lessened, or even removed,
by fear, violence (including psychological pressure), or by ignorance. How
indeed can we blame the elderly for taking the vaccine, believing all they see
in the media, under pressure from family members, and fearful of death; or
employees threatened with redundancy; or Catholics of good will docile to the
recent statements of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (‘CDF’), to the judgments of religious orders
and congregations, and even to the Pope and the Queen of England?
II The Magisterium
Some-one might object that our critique
does not correspond to the Church Magisterium of the CDF in regard to vaccines,
which states that it is licit to use such vaccines if no others are available
and if the person vaccinated disapproves
the original abortion. We would however reply with the ‘Women in Defence of
Unborn Babies...’ (op.cit.) that: ‘We
humbly suggest that such statements... are based on an incomplete assessment of
vaccination and immunology...’
If we express dissent from such CDF
statements, it does not, however, mean that we reject Church Magisterium in
this field. For in the past two generations divergence may be found in the
Magisterium between positions which correspond more or less accurately to the
Faith and to Reality and it is our duty to adopt the position that corresponds
more accurately to them, both in this field and in general.
In the matter in question, the more
accurate position is, we consider, that of Pope John Paul II, above all in his
encyclical Evangelium Vitae, in which
he takes an unconditional stand for human life in the face of what he calls the
‘culture of death’ within modern society. Of course he does not address the
question of vaccines explicitly, but nevertheless he affords us the moral
principles necessary for resolving the issue. The principles are the following:
a) Sins
against unborn life are of an extreme gravity;
b) They
form part of ‘structures of sin’ in society;
c) Catholics
must make a stand in defence of human life.
a)
Sins against Unborn Life are of an Extreme
Gravity
The Pope’s solemn condemnation of these
evils, which by its formulation appears
to enjoy infallible status, reads as follows 10:
‘… by the authority which Christ conferred
upon Peter and his Successors, in communion with the Bishops… I declare that
direct abortion, that is, abortion willed as an end or as a means, always
constitutes a grave moral disorder, since it is the deliberate killing of an
innocent human being. This doctrine is based upon the natural law and upon the
written Word of God, is transmitted by the Church's Tradition and taught by the
ordinary and universal Magisterium. No circumstance, no purpose, no law
whatsoever can ever make licit an act which is intrinsically illicit, since it
is contrary to the Law of God which is written in every human heart, knowable
by reason itself, and proclaimed by the Church.
‘This evaluation of the morality of
abortion is to be applied also to the recent forms of intervention on human
embryos which… inevitably involve the killing of those embryos. This is the
case with experimentation on embryos… This moral condemnation also regards
procedures that exploit living human embryos and foetus… either to be used as
‘biological material’ or as providers of organs or tissue for transplants in
the treatment of certain diseases. The killing of innocent human creatures,
even if carried out to help others, constitutes an absolutely unacceptable
act.’
b)
Such
Sins form Part of ‘Structures of Sin’ in Society
He speaks 11 of a ‘reality, which can be described as a
veritable structure of sin. This reality
is characterized by the emergence of a culture which denies solidarity, and in
many cases takes the form of a veritable culture of death’, a culture
excessively concerned with efficiency which constitutes ‘a war of the powerful
against the weak.’ In this way a kind of ‘conspiracy against life’ is
unleashed, ‘a conspiracy which amounts to ‘scientifically and systematically
programmed threats’ against life.
Amongst those implicated in this conspiracy are international
institutions which promote contraception, sterilization and abortion, and the
mass media which promote the same evils, as well as euthanasia, as ‘a mark of
progress and a victory of freedom’. Enormous financial resources are invested
in research into methods of abortion....
c) Catholics
Must Make a Stand in Defence of Human Life
The Pope speaks in these terms:12 ‘... the common outcry, which is justly made on behalf of human rights - for
example the right to health, to home, to work, to the family, to culture - is
false and illusory if the right to life, the most basic and fundamental right
and the condition for all other personal rights, is not defended with maximum
determination.’
Conclusion
We may apply these three principles to
the case of the vaccination by saying that the treatment of unborn children in
the ten ways that we have listed above is ‘absolutely unacceptable’; that the
process by which it occurs forms part of ‘a veritable structure of sin’in
society, involving ‘international institutions which promote contraception,
sterilization, and abortion, and the mass media who promote the same evils’
where ‘enormous financial resources are invested’; that Catholics must make a
stand in defence of human life at this its most vulnerable stage. When and
where, indeed, can Catholics stand up in defence of human life ‘with maximum
determination’ if not here and now?
III The Evil in Question
The evil in question, as we have said
above, is the evil of a process: that of the extrication from the womb,
debarment from Heaven, torture, depredation, murder, disposal, manipulation,
trafficking, enfringement of rights, and desecration, of innocent and entirely
defenceless children.
On account of the gravity of this evil,
participation in it cannot be compared to the use of organs provided by donors,
or to the cannibalism of the survivors of the Andean plane-crash; on account of
the proximate and active nature of the participation, it cannot be compared
either to participation in the evils of a Communist régime by the purchase of a
mask made in China, as has been submitted, or to the participation in the evils
of the modern state by paying taxes.
Furthermore, the evil should not be seen
solely in reference to any given individual in isolation from its context, but
rather, from the view-point outlined in Evangelium
Vitae, as an integral part of an entire global structure of sin, promoted
by Masonic, anti-life organisations such as the ‘WHO’ 13,
as well as by the entire industry parasitic upon abortion: not only that of
vaccination for the treatment of the macabrely-named ‘Covid 19’, but also of
more than 20 other illnesses 14;
and not only the industry of vaccination, but also that of commodities such as
flavour enhancement 15 or whatever else may, as we write, be being gestated in the corrupt
breeding-grounds of perverse and darkened hearts.
In a word, we are speaking of a social
and universal structure of sin: that of the treatment of man as an object to be
used, abused, and disposed of at will. This structure, which is the
materialistic, hedonist legacy of the ‘self-deifying atheism’ of the present
age, is being built, like some defiant monster of modern architecture, on the
ruins of what was once that resplendent mansion of holy matrimony, established
by Christ Himself to perpetuate His love
for the Church in Christian couples, for the procreation and sanctification of
children.
Of this mansion there now remains little
more than the sexual instinct, together with its delicate, fragile, and ever
more rarely blossoming flower of human life: both increasingly channelled to
inhuman, heinous abuse. It is to protect this inchoate human life and to
rebuild holy matrimony to its former glory that we must stand up, strong in the
Faith and in the trust in Divine Providence 16:
to break the world free from the ‘money-changers of dead bodies’ 17 and from the paralysing chains of Satan.
+ Don Pietro Leone, on the Feast of St.
Hermenegildus, King and Martyr
1 in Italian scientist Pietro Croce’s book ‘Vivisection or Science?’, 1991
2 Life Site News, Feb. 1st
2021
3 '… and that doesn't mean that
there were 293 abortions, but for 293 experiments you need far more than one
abortion. And we're talking about probably 100’s of abortions'. Life Site News,
Feb. 19th 2021
4 The WI-38 came from the 32nd
abortion; WI-26 from the 20th; WI-44 cell from the 38th;
The MRC-5 line required 5 abortions; WALVAX2, the most recent aborted
foetal cell line, came from the 9th; RA273 from the 27th
abortion, which led to 40 subsequent abortions. Life Site News, ibid.
5 or ‘co-operation’ which is the
term typically used in the debate. But co-operation in the original evil by
performing a later act is of course logically impossible, since co-operation
entails simultaneity.
6‘The Voice of Women in
Defence of Unborn Babies and in Opposition to Abortion-tainted Vaccines’ https://edwardpentin.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/STATEMENT-The-Voice-of-Women-in-Defense-of-Unborn-Babies-and-in-Opposition-to-Abortion-tainted-Vaccines-WORD-DOC.pdf
7 https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation. In this connection we mention a dictum of the celebrated media magnate Mr. Bill Gates in 2010: ‘If we really get to work on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health service, we could lower that [world population] by perhaps 10 or 15 %.’
8
https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n810/rr-14
9 https://www.businessinsider.com/who-says-no-evidence-coronavirus-vaccine-prevent-transmissions-2020-12?op=1
10 Evangelium Vitae, part I
11 ibid.
12 in
Christifideles Laici 38, quoted by
Cardinal Pujats of Riga in his ‘Statement on Vaccine Immorality’ of December 12th
2020, signed by four other distinguished prelates
13 The ‘WHO’
has a history of anti-life machinations through vaccination: 'in 2015, Vatican
Radio charged that the UN organisations 'WHO' and 'UNICEF' were again executing
vast international programs of depopulating the earth by using vaccines to
surreptitiously sterilise women in Third World countries…The 'WHO' innoculated
more than 130 million women in 52 countries with this vaccine, permanently sterilising
some very large percentage of them without their knowledge or consent.' https://www.unz.com/lromanoff/a-cautionary-tale-about-the-who/
14 including chicken-pox, heart-problems, measles, mumps, hepatitis, cancer, and typhoid, cf. Children of God for life https://cogforlife.org/wp-content/uploads/vaccineListOrigFormat.pdf
15 ‘Senomyx’
16 How
could God not provide for his children who refused to co-operate in this evil? 'Faith
fears no famine' says Tertullian, On Idolatry ch.12). Or how, by contrast,
could a Catholic present it as a health remedy or safeguard, in other words as
an act of Divine Providence?
17 Aeschylus,
Agamemnon 437