Aldo Maria Valli and The Faith Evaluation Service

I’m in church. I start reciting the Rosary in Latin and a man approaches me.
He says:
- If I were you I’d steer clear of that.
Looking at him, I ask:
- And who are you?
- A priest.
- A priest?
- And why aren’t you dressed like a priest?
- Oh we don’t bother with that anymore. We have to be approachable…
- And you can’t be approachable dressed like a priest?
- You like joking eh?
- I’m not joking!
- Anyway, I hope you weren’t saying the Rosary against the immigrants - like they did in Poland…
- Actually I was praying it for the souls in Purgatory…
- Purgatory?
- Yes, why?
- Are you sure it exists?
- What?
- Purgatory.
- Of course I am!
- I wouldn’t be so sure about that…
- In what sense?
- Medieval baggage …God as Judge, punishment and all that. Not very merciful. Who are we to judge? And anyway, why in Latin?
- Because I like it…
- And why do you like it?
- Because it makes me feel closer to God…
- Mmm…
- What is it now?
- I wouldn’t be too sure about that…
- Of what?
- That Latin makes you closer to God…
- But it’s not Latin in itself…it’s because Latin is the language of the sacred.
- Sacred?
- Yes!
- Mmm…
- Now what?
- I wouldn’t be too sure about that…
- Of what?
- What you say about the sacred…
- That is?
- The sacred – is an old idea…There ‘s no need any more to be in a specific place or express yourself in a specific way…
- Well, OK then. Can I get on with reciting the Rosary?
- Go ahead, go ahead..for what it’s…
- What else now?
- Are you sure?
- Of what?
- Of the words you are saying.
- Certainly I’m sure!
- Even when you say the Our Father?
- Of course!
- Mmm…
- What?
- There were no tape-recorders at the time… How can you be so sure?
- Listen, I just want to get on with saying my Rosary!
- Anyway…if I were you…
- What?
- I’d say it sotto voce…
- Why?
- They might think you’re Polish!
- Please – will you just leave me in peace!
- Peace?
- Yes, peace, thank you!
- Mmm….
- Now what?
- A true Christian is always restless…
- Look friend, I don’t have much time and I’d like to finish…
- Ah time! Don’t you know that it’s above space?
- What are you saying?
- It’s not me that says it…
- Alright, whatever! I would now like to finish my Rosary!
- In Latin?
- Yes! I already told you that!
- You know, I wouldn’t like…
- What?
- …them to take you for a traditionalist… along with being Polish…
- Look, I don’t care! They can think what they like!
- Whatever makes you happy…
- Sure, it makes me happy…
- Even if…
- What?
- For the sake of parrhesia….
- What?
- I should report you - because you are a traditionalist…
- What in heaven’s name are you saying?
- Anyway, I’ll be merciful…
- Uh?
- And I’ll give you a piece of advice: better not kneel down.
- And why not?
- A Pharisee does the kneeling bit…you know - the hypocrite…you know…
- Come on!
- Eh! The precepts….
- What precepts? I’m kneeling because I want to! It’s devotion!
- Devotionalism, I’d say…
- Give me a break!
- Anyway lower your voice! Don’t give scandal…
- Oh this is rich! I’d give scandal…would I now?
- With these practices of the past, in the meantime everything is changing all around. Pay attention to the signs of the times! You need discernment!
- Ok then you go ahead and discern! In the meantime I’m saying the Rosary…
- And with this you think you have everything in order - right?
- I don’t think I’ve got everything in order! I just feel better!
- Oh yes, with that sour face!
- How dare you!
- Joyful, we must be joyful! Instead you prophets of doom…
- You are a prophet of doom!
- Ah there you have it! The typical aggressiveness of the traditionalist!
- I’m not agressive1 I’m just tired of your nonsense!
- Ah – there you have it – hardness of heart!
- You’re nuts!
- Don’t you know that a Christian is a missionary of mercy?
- Why don’t you just go away!
- A man of joy! That’s what a Christian is! Not intolerant and – a a fundamentalist!
- I’m not intolerant! And I’m fundamentalist in the sense that I take to heart fundamental things! And I just want to get on with saying my Rosary! Alright?
- It’s clear. Here we have no discernment…
- You are too, too much…
- … and you are a self-satisfied Christian …
- What are you talking about?
- Yes, a self-satisfied Christian - closed, rigorist…
- I’m not a closed person! I become one though, faced with people like you!
- Right, right. You want to give the impression that you are all such great believers – but you only think of yourselves – whited sepulchers!
- Lord help me!
- What?
- I’m praying to the Lord to help me, to give me strength and hold me back from….
- From doing what?
- From sending you to …..THAT PLACE!!!
The man then smiles and winks at me.
- Bravo! You’ve passed the exam!
- What? I don’t understand…
- You passed the test I gave you. Every so often we do this.
- We?
- Yes, we of the F.E.S.
- F.E.S.?
- The Faith Evaluation Service. We ask questions and evaluate. Now you can continue praying. Forgive me for disturbing you.
I don’t know how to respond. I’m speechless. I just whisper:
- Good. Thank you.
The man is smiling. His face now appears luminous to me. He says:
- Ah! I almost forgot – here is my business card.
And he hands me a card with a small image: Michael the Archangel – Defender of the Faith. With a whopping great sword!
I turn to thank him. But he has vanished into thin air.
Aldo Maria Valli
Translation: Francesca Romana
Source: http://www.aldomariavalli.it/category/blog/