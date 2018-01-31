Rorate Caeli

Aldo Maria Valli and The Faith Evaluation Service

I’m in church. I  start reciting the Rosary in Latin and a man approaches me.
He says:
-          If I were you I’d steer clear of that.
Looking at him, I ask:

-          And who are you?
-          A priest.
-          A priest?
-          And why aren’t you dressed like a priest?
-          Oh we don’t bother with that anymore. We have to be approachable…
-          And you can’t be approachable dressed like a priest?
-          You like joking eh?
-          I’m not joking!
-          Anyway, I hope you weren’t saying the Rosary against the immigrants -  like they did in Poland…
-          Actually I was praying it for the souls in Purgatory…
-          Purgatory?
-          Yes, why?
-          Are you sure it exists?
-          What?
-          Purgatory.
-          Of course I am!
-          I wouldn’t be so sure about that…
-          In what sense?
-          Medieval  baggage …God as Judge, punishment and all that. Not very merciful. Who are we to judge? And anyway, why in Latin?
-          Because I like it…
-          And why do you like it?
-          Because it makes me feel closer to God…
-          Mmm…
-          What is it now?
-          I wouldn’t be too sure about that…
-          Of what?
-          That Latin makes you closer to God…
-          But it’s not Latin in itself…it’s because  Latin is the language of the sacred.
-          Sacred?
-          Yes!
-          Mmm…
-          Now what?
-          I wouldn’t be too sure about that…
-          Of what?
-          What you say about the sacred…
-          That is?
-          The sacred – is an old idea…There ‘s no need any more to be in a specific place or express yourself in a specific way…
-          Well, OK then. Can I get on with reciting the Rosary?
-          Go ahead, go ahead..for what it’s…
-          What else now?
-          Are you sure?
-          Of what?
-          Of the words you are saying.
-          Certainly I’m sure!
-          Even when you say the Our Father?
-          Of course!
-          Mmm…
-          What?
-          There were no tape-recorders at the time… How can you be so sure?
-          Listen, I just want to get on with saying my Rosary!
-          Anyway…if I were you…
-          What?
-          I’d say it sotto voce…
-          Why?
-          They might think you’re Polish!
-          Please – will you just leave me in peace!
-          Peace?
-          Yes, peace, thank you!
-          Mmm….
-          Now what?
-          A true Christian is always restless…
-          Look friend, I don’t have much time and I’d like to finish…
-          Ah time! Don’t you know that it’s above space?
-          What are you saying?
-          It’s not me that says it…
-          Alright, whatever! I would now like to finish my Rosary!
-          In Latin?
-          Yes! I already told you that!
-          You know, I wouldn’t like…
-          What?
-          …them to take you for a traditionalist… along with being Polish…
-          Look, I don’t care! They can think what they like!
-          Whatever makes you happy…
-          Sure, it makes me happy…
-          Even if…
-          What?
-          For the sake of parrhesia….
-          What?
-          I should report you  - because you are a traditionalist…
-          What  in heaven’s name are you saying?
-          Anyway, I’ll be merciful…
-          Uh?
-          And I’ll give you a piece of advice: better not kneel down.
-          And why not?
-          A Pharisee does the kneeling bit…you know - the hypocrite…you know…
-          Come on!
-          Eh! The precepts….
-          What precepts? I’m kneeling because I want to! It’s devotion!
-          Devotionalism, I’d say…
-          Give me a break!
-          Anyway lower your voice! Don’t give scandal…
-          Oh this is rich! I’d give scandal…would I now?
-          With these practices of the past, in the meantime everything is changing all around. Pay attention to  the signs of the times!  You need discernment!
-          Ok then you go ahead and discern! In the meantime I’m saying  the Rosary…
-          And with this you think you have everything in order - right?
-          I don’t think I’ve got everything in order! I just feel better!
-          Oh yes, with that sour face!
-          How dare you!
-          Joyful, we must be joyful!  Instead you prophets of doom…
-          You are a prophet of doom!
-          Ah there you have it! The typical aggressiveness of the traditionalist!
-          I’m not agressive1 I’m just tired of your nonsense!
-          Ah –  there you have it – hardness of heart!
-          You’re nuts!
-          Don’t you know that a Christian is a missionary of mercy?
-          Why don’t you just go away!
-          A man of joy! That’s what a Christian is! Not intolerant and – a a  fundamentalist!
-          I’m not intolerant! And I’m fundamentalist in the sense that I take to heart fundamental things!  And I just want to get on with saying my Rosary! Alright?
-          It’s clear. Here we have no discernment…
-          You are too, too much…
-           and  you are a self-satisfied Christian …
-          What are you talking about?
-          Yes, a self-satisfied Christian -  closed, rigorist…
-          I’m not a closed person! I become one though, faced with people like you!
-          Right, right. You want to give the impression that you are all such great believers – but you only think of yourselves – whited sepulchers!
-          Lord help me!
-          What?
-          I’m praying to the Lord to help me, to give me strength and hold me back from….
-          From doing what?
-          From sending you to …..THAT PLACE!!!
The man then smiles and winks at me.
-          Bravo! You’ve passed the exam!
-          What? I don’t understand…
-          You passed the test I gave you. Every so often we do this.
-          We?
-          Yes, we of the F.E.S.
-          F.E.S.?
-          The Faith Evaluation Service.  We ask questions and evaluate. Now you can continue praying. Forgive me for disturbing you.
I don’t know how to respond. I’m speechless.  I just whisper:
-          Good. Thank you.
The man is smiling. His face now appears luminous to me.  He says:
-          Ah! I almost forgot – here is my business card.
And he hands me a card with a small image:  Michael the Archangel – Defender of the Faith. With a whopping great  sword!
I turn to thank him. But he has vanished into thin air.
Risultato immagine per small image of st. michael the archangel
Aldo Maria Valli
Translation: Francesca Romana
Source: http://www.aldomariavalli.it/category/blog/

Labels:
By Francesca Romana at Wednesday, January 31, 2018