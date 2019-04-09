Rorate Caeli

New Papal Utterance: "Being Angry with Christ is a Kind of Prayer!"

No, no, we are not making this up. It is what the reigning Bishop of Rome really said this past Sunday in a visit to the Roman parish of St. Julius:

"Even getting angry at Jesus can be a kind of prayer. Jesus likes seeing the truth of our heart. Don't make pretense in front of Jesus."


By New Catholic at Tuesday, April 09, 2019