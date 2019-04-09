New Papal Utterance: "Being Angry with Christ is a Kind of Prayer!"

No, no, we are not making this up. It is what the reigning Bishop of Rome really said this past Sunday in a visit to the Roman parish of St. Julius:
"Even getting angry at Jesus can be a kind of prayer. Jesus likes seeing the truth of our heart. Don't make pretense in front of Jesus."
#PapaFrancesco alla parrocchia romana di San Giulio: “Anche arrabbiarsi con Gesù può essere un modo di pregare. A Gesù piace vedere la verità del nostro cuore. Non fare finta davanti a Gesù".— Tv2000.it (@TV2000it) April 8, 2019
